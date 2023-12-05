Who's Playing

Merrimack Warriors @ Florida Gators

Current Records: Merrimack 4-5, Florida 4-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida

Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $2.02

What to Know

Florida will be playing the full four quarters on Tuesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the Merrimack Warriors at 7:00 p.m. ET at Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Florida might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 15 turnovers on Wednesday.

The point spread may have favored Florida last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell 82-71 to the Demon Deacons. Florida has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite their loss, Florida saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Riley Kugel, who scored 24 points along with 5 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.

Meanwhile, Merrimack finally caught a break after three consecutive losses. They walked away with a 74-68 victory over the River Hawks on Saturday.

The Bears' victory bumped their season record to 6-0 while the Gators' loss dropped theirs to 4-2.

As mentioned, Florida is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 21 points. Currently 7-1 against the spread, Merrimack has been a solid investment this season; on the other hand, Florida is only 2-5 ATS.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Florida have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Merrimack struggles in that department as they've been averaging 34.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Florida is a big 21-point favorite against Merrimack, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gators as a 21.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 147.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.