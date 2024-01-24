Who's Playing

Miss. State Bulldogs @ Florida Gators

Current Records: Miss. State 13-5, Florida 12-6

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Florida is heading back home. The Florida Gators and the Miss. State Bulldogs will face off in an SEC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

We saw a pretty high 160.5-over/under line set for Florida's previous matchup, but the actual score was more down to earth. They walked away with a 79-67 victory over the Tigers on Saturday. The victory was just what Florida needed coming off of a 85-66 loss in their prior match.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Florida to victory, but perhaps none more so than Tyrese Samuel, who scored 17 points. Another player making a difference was Micah Handlogten, who dropped a double-double on ten points and 13 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs beat the Commodores 68-55 on Saturday.

Tolu Smith was the offensive standout of the matchup as he dropped a double-double on 25 points and 11 rebounds.

The Gators' victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 12-6. As for the Bulldogs, their win bumped their record up to 13-5.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Florida have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 44.7 rebounds per game (they're ranked third in rebounds per game overall). However, it's not like Miss. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Florida and Miss. State were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, but Florida came up empty-handed after a 69-68 loss. Will Florida have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Florida is a 3.5-point favorite against Miss. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gators as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 155 points.

Series History

Florida has won 5 out of their last 9 games against Miss. State.