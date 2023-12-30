Who's Playing

Quinnipiac Bobcats @ Florida Gators

Current Records: Quinnipiac 9-3, Florida 9-3

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida

What to Know

Florida is on a five-game streak of home wins, while Quinnipiac is on a three-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. The Florida Gators will finish 2023 at home by hosting the Quinnipiac Bobcats at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Florida has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five contests by 20 points or more this season. They put a hurting on the Tigers at home to the tune of 96-57. That 96-57 margin sets a new team best for Florida this season.

Among those leading the charge was Zyon Pullin, who scored 14 points along with six assists and five rebounds. Another player making a difference was Tyrese Samuel, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 24.6% better than the opposition, a fact Quinnipiac proved on Thursday. They strolled past the Leopards with points to spare, taking the game 78-60.

The Gators' win bumped their record up to 9-3. As for the Bobcats, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a nice bump to their 9-3 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Florida hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 85.4 points per game. However, it's not like Quinnipiac struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.6 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.