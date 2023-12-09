Who's Playing

Richmond Spiders @ Florida Gators

Current Records: Richmond 5-4, Florida 5-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida

What to Know

The Florida Gators will face off against the Richmond Spiders at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Amerant Bank Arena. Richmond took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Florida, who comes in off a win.

Florida has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four contests by 20 points or more this season. They were the clear victor by a 77-57 margin over the Warriors. Florida was heavily favored coming into this match, and the results showcase why.

Florida can attribute much of their success to Alex Condon, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 16 rebounds, and Walter Clayton Jr., who scored 26 points.

Meanwhile, the Spiders couldn't handle the Panthers on Wednesday and fell 78-73.

Despite their defeat, Richmond saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Isaiah Bigelow, who scored 17 points along with 6 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Less helpful for Richmond was Jordan King's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Gators pushed their record up to 5-3 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 87.0 points per game. As for the Spiders, their loss dropped their record down to 5-4.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Florida and Richmond are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Florida hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 83.2 points per game. However, it's not like Richmond struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.2 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Florida took their victory against Richmond when the teams last played back in December of 2015 by a conclusive 76-56. The rematch might be a little tougher for Florida since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Florida won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.