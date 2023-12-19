Who's Playing

Current Records: North Florida 7-5, Florida State 4-5

North Florida has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Florida State Seminoles at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Donald L. Tucker Center. Florida State took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on North Florida, who comes in off a win.

North Florida scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They took their match at home with ease, bagging a 113-72 victory over the Eagles. Winning is a bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 18 to 4 on the offensive boards, as North Florida did.

Meanwhile, Florida State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They fell 68-57 to the Mustangs. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Florida State has scored all season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Florida State struggled to work together and finished the game with only four assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Ospreys pushed their record up to 7-5 with that victory, which was their third straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 92.0 points per game. As for the Seminoles, they now have a losing record at 4-5.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as North Florida and Florida State are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. North Florida hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.2 points per game. However, it's not like Florida State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

North Florida is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdogs on the road.

Florida State is a big 17-point favorite against North Florida, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 151.5 points.

Florida State has won all of the games they've played against North Florida in the last 5 years.