Winthrop Eagles @ Florida State Seminoles

Current Records: Winthrop 8-5, Florida State 5-5

What to Know

The Florida State Seminoles will be home for the holidays to greet the Winthrop Eagles at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Donald L. Tucker Center. Florida State will be strutting in after a victory while Winthrop will be stumbling in from a loss.

Florida State finally caught a break after four consecutive losses. The stars were shining brightly for them in a 91-75 win over the Ospreys on Tuesday. The high flying offensive effort was a huge turnaround for Florida State considering their 57-point performance the match before.

Darin Green Jr. was the offensive standout of the match as he went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 24 points and 1 assists. Those 24 points set a new season-high mark for him. Jalen Warley was another key contributor, scoring 12 points.

Meanwhile, the Eagles came up short against the Gamecocks on Tuesday and fell 72-62. Winthrop has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite the defeat, Winthrop got a solid performance out of Kelton Talford, who scored 20 points along with six rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Talford has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Alex Timmerman, who scored 13 points.

The win got the Seminoles back to even at 5-5. As for the Eagles, their loss dropped their record down to 8-5.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Florida State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.2 points per game. However, it's not like Winthrop struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

As for their next game, Florida State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. This contest will be their fourth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 0-2-1 against the spread).

Florida State is a big 8.5-point favorite against Winthrop, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 149.5 points.

Florida State has won both of the games they've played against Winthrop in the last 7 years.