How to watch Florida State vs. Clemson: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

No. 17 Florida State (home) vs. Clemson (away)

Current Records: Florida State 7-2; Clemson 5-3

What to Know

The Clemson Tigers are 2-6 against the #17 Florida State Seminoles since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Sunday. Clemson is on the road again on Sunday and play against FSU at 2 p.m. ET at Donald L. Tucker Center. The Tigers will be seeking to avenge the 77-64 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played February 19th.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 18 turnovers, the Minnesota Golden Gophers took down Clemson 78-60 on Monday. Clemson got double-digit scores from four players: F Hunter Tyson (12), F Aamir Simms (11), G Curran Scott (10), and G Khavon Moore (10).

Meanwhile, FSU also played a game with a lot of turnovers (31) and lost 80-64 to the Indiana Hoosiers. F Raiquan Gray had a pretty forgettable game: he played for 26 minutes but picked up just eight points.

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Florida State have won six out of their last eight games against Clemson.