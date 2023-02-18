Who's Playing

La Salle @ George Mason

Current Records: La Salle 13-13; George Mason 15-12

What to Know

The La Salle Explorers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Explorers and the George Mason Patriots will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at EagleBank Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

La Salle didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Richmond Spiders on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 68-62 victory. Forward Hassan Drame (16 points) was the top scorer for La Salle.

Meanwhile, GMU strolled past the George Washington Colonials with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the matchup 66-53. GMU's forward Josh Oduro did his thing and posted a double-double on 19 points and 12 boards.

La Salle didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Patriots when the two teams previously met in February of last year, but they still walked away with an 83-78 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Explorers since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia

EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

George Mason have won five out of their last eight games against La Salle.