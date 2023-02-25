Who's Playing
La Salle @ George Washington
Current Records: La Salle 13-15; George Washington 14-14
What to Know
The George Washington Colonials will be returning home after a two-game road trip. George Washington and the La Salle Explorers will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Charles E. Smith Center. The Colonials will be strutting in after a victory while La Salle will be stumbling in from a loss.
George Washington was able to grind out a solid win over the Rhode Island Rams on Wednesday, winning 89-80. George Washington's forward Hunter Dean was one of the most active players for the squad, dropping a double-double on 17 points and 12 rebounds in addition to three blocks.
Meanwhile, the matchup between La Salle and the Duquesne Dukes on Wednesday was not particularly close, with La Salle falling 91-74. One thing holding the Explorers back was the mediocre play of guard Khalil Brantley, who did not have his best game: he finished with only six points on 1-for-10 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 35 minutes on the court.
In the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, the Colonials lost to La Salle on the road by a decisive 75-64 margin. Maybe George Washington will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia
Series History
George Washington have won four out of their last seven games against La Salle.
- Feb 01, 2023 - La Salle 75 vs. George Washington 64
- Feb 02, 2022 - George Washington 89 vs. La Salle 87
- Feb 22, 2020 - La Salle 72 vs. George Washington 62
- Jan 16, 2019 - George Washington 59 vs. La Salle 56
- Feb 07, 2018 - George Washington 80 vs. La Salle 69
- Jan 15, 2017 - La Salle 79 vs. George Washington 69
- Feb 21, 2016 - George Washington 90 vs. La Salle 50