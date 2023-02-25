Who's Playing

La Salle @ George Washington

Current Records: La Salle 13-15; George Washington 14-14

What to Know

The George Washington Colonials will be returning home after a two-game road trip. George Washington and the La Salle Explorers will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Charles E. Smith Center. The Colonials will be strutting in after a victory while La Salle will be stumbling in from a loss.

George Washington was able to grind out a solid win over the Rhode Island Rams on Wednesday, winning 89-80. George Washington's forward Hunter Dean was one of the most active players for the squad, dropping a double-double on 17 points and 12 rebounds in addition to three blocks.

Meanwhile, the matchup between La Salle and the Duquesne Dukes on Wednesday was not particularly close, with La Salle falling 91-74. One thing holding the Explorers back was the mediocre play of guard Khalil Brantley, who did not have his best game: he finished with only six points on 1-for-10 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 35 minutes on the court.

In the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, the Colonials lost to La Salle on the road by a decisive 75-64 margin. Maybe George Washington will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia

Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

George Washington have won four out of their last seven games against La Salle.