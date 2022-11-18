Who's Playing

Maryland-Eastern Shore @ George Washington

Current Records: Maryland-Eastern Shore 1-2; George Washington 2-1

What to Know

The George Washington Colonials will take on the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Charles E. Smith Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Colonials were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 85-80 to the Hofstra Pride.

Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 80-47, which was the final score in Maryland-Eastern Shore's tilt against the Charlotte 49ers on Monday. Da'Shawn Phillip (16 points) was the top scorer for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

George Washington won their first match against the Hawks 75-71 last season, but Maryland-Eastern Shore managed a nothing to nothing tie in the next match. Check back on CBSSports.com to find out if they can go a step further this time and collect a victory.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia

Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

George Washington won one game and tied one game in their last two contests with Maryland-Eastern Shore.