How to watch Gonzaga vs. Pacific: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Pacific @ Gonzaga

What to Know

The Pacific Tigers will square off against the #2 Gonzaga Bulldogs on the road at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday at McCarthey Athletic Center. Pacific will be seeking to avenge the 86-66 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Feb. 28 of last year.

The Tigers ended up a good deal behind the Brigham Young Cougars when they played on Thursday, losing 74-60. G Daniss Jenkins had a rough night: he finished with only four points on 2-for-15 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.

Wish Pacific some luck: they haven't won a single game against Zags in their most recent matchups, going 0-9 since January of 2016.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington

McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington TV: ATTSN

ATTSN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

