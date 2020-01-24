How to watch Gonzaga vs. Pacific: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Gonzaga vs. Pacific basketball game
Who's Playing
Pacific @ Gonzaga
What to Know
The Pacific Tigers will square off against the #2 Gonzaga Bulldogs on the road at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday at McCarthey Athletic Center. Pacific will be seeking to avenge the 86-66 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Feb. 28 of last year.
The Tigers ended up a good deal behind the Brigham Young Cougars when they played on Thursday, losing 74-60. G Daniss Jenkins had a rough night: he finished with only four points on 2-for-15 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.
Wish Pacific some luck: they haven't won a single game against Zags in their most recent matchups, going 0-9 since January of 2016.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington
- TV: ATTSN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Gonzaga have won all of the games they've played against Pacific in the last six years.
- Feb 28, 2019 - Gonzaga 86 vs. Pacific 66
- Jan 10, 2019 - Gonzaga 67 vs. Pacific 36
- Feb 08, 2018 - Gonzaga 71 vs. Pacific 61
- Dec 28, 2017 - Gonzaga 81 vs. Pacific 48
- Mar 04, 2017 - Gonzaga 82 vs. Pacific 50
- Feb 18, 2017 - Gonzaga 82 vs. Pacific 61
- Dec 31, 2016 - Gonzaga 81 vs. Pacific 61
- Feb 18, 2016 - Gonzaga 90 vs. Pacific 68
- Jan 23, 2016 - Gonzaga 71 vs. Pacific 61
