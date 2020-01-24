How to watch Gonzaga vs. Pacific: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Pacific @ Gonzaga

What to Know

The Pacific Tigers will square off against the #2 Gonzaga Bulldogs on the road at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday at McCarthey Athletic Center. Pacific will be seeking to avenge the 86-66 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Feb. 28 of last year.

The Tigers ended up a good deal behind the Brigham Young Cougars when they played on Thursday, losing 74-60. G Daniss Jenkins had a rough night: he finished with only four points on 2-for-15 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.

Wish Pacific some luck: they haven't won a single game against Zags in their most recent matchups, going 0-9 since January of 2016.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
  • Where: McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington
  • TV: ATTSN
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Gonzaga have won all of the games they've played against Pacific in the last six years.

  • Feb 28, 2019 - Gonzaga 86 vs. Pacific 66
  • Jan 10, 2019 - Gonzaga 67 vs. Pacific 36
  • Feb 08, 2018 - Gonzaga 71 vs. Pacific 61
  • Dec 28, 2017 - Gonzaga 81 vs. Pacific 48
  • Mar 04, 2017 - Gonzaga 82 vs. Pacific 50
  • Feb 18, 2017 - Gonzaga 82 vs. Pacific 61
  • Dec 31, 2016 - Gonzaga 81 vs. Pacific 61
  • Feb 18, 2016 - Gonzaga 90 vs. Pacific 68
  • Jan 23, 2016 - Gonzaga 71 vs. Pacific 61
