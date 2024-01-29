Who's Playing

Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions @ Grambling Tigers

Current Records: Arkansas Pine Bluff 8-11, Grambling 8-11

What to Know

Arkansas Pine Bluff is 2-8 against Grambling since January of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Monday. Both teams will face off in a SWAC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center. Arkansas Pine Bluff is expected to lose this one by 6.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

After a string of three wins, Arkansas Pine Bluff's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell 80-66 to the Jaguars.

Meanwhile, Grambling had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 13.3 points), and they went ahead and made it four on Saturday. They walked away with a 54-46 win over the Delta Devils.

The Golden Lions' defeat dropped their record down to 8-11. As for the Tigers, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven games, which provided a nice bump to their 8-11 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Monday's game: Arkansas Pine Bluff have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10.9 threes per game. It's a different story for Grambling, though, as they've been averaging only 4.5 threes per game. Given Arkansas Pine Bluff's sizeable advantage in that area, Grambling will need to find a way to close that gap.

Arkansas Pine Bluff came up short against Grambling in their previous meeting back in January of 2023, falling 77-70. Can Arkansas Pine Bluff avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Grambling is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Arkansas Pine Bluff, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 145.5 points.

Series History

Grambling has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Arkansas Pine Bluff.