Who's Playing

Hofstra Pride @ Hampton Pirates

Current Records: Hofstra 13-10, Hampton 5-18

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hampton Convocation Center -- Hampton, Virginia

Hampton Convocation Center -- Hampton, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Hampton is 0-3 against the Pride since January of 2023 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Both teams will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Hampton Convocation Center. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

Hampton came into Saturday's match having lost 13 straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They had just enough and edged the Bison out 63-61. Hampton was down 30-18 with 3:11 left in the first half but they still came back for the handy two-point victory.

Hampton can attribute much of their success to Jordan Nesbitt, who scored 17 points along with five assists and five rebounds, and Jerry Deng, who scored 21 points along with two blocks. Deng didn't help Hampton's cause all that much against the Aggies on Thursday but the same can't be said for this matchup.

Meanwhile, Hofstra's game on Saturday was all tied up 28-28 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Tigers 59-56. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Hofstra.

Among those leading the charge was Tyler Thomas, who almost dropped a double-double on 23 points and nine assists.

The Pirates' victory bumped their record up to 5-18. As for the Pride, they pushed their record up to 13-10 with that victory, which was their fifth straight at home.

Hampton came up short against the Pride in their previous matchup back in January, falling 86-77. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of Hofstra's Darlinstone Dubar, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and ten rebounds. Now that Hampton knows the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Series History

Hofstra has won all of the games they've played against Hampton in the last year.