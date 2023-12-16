Who's Playing

Champ. Christ. Tigers @ Houston Chr. Huskies

Current Records: Champ. Christ. 0-4, Houston Chr. 1-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Sharp Gymnasium -- Houston, Texas

Sharp Gymnasium -- Houston, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Houston Chr. is 3-0 against Champ. Christ. since December of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Houston Chr. Huskies will be home for the holidays to greet the Champ. Christ. Tigers at 8:00 p.m. ET at Sharp Gymnasium. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

After soaring to 95 points the game before, Houston Chr. faltered in their match on Saturday. They were dealt a punishing 77-50 loss at the hands of the Longhorns. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Houston Chr. has scored all season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Houston Chr. struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Texas racked up 17 assists.

Meanwhile, Champ. Christ.'s recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their 13th straight loss dating back to last season. They took a serious blow against the Jaguars, falling 109-61.

The Huskies' defeat was their seventh straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 1-7. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 62.4 points per game. As for the Tigers, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-4.

Everything went Houston Chr.'s way against Champ. Christ. in their previous matchup back in November of 2022 as Houston Chr. made off with a 119-97 victory. Will Houston Chr. repeat their success, or does Champ. Christ. have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Houston Chr. has won all of the games they've played against Champ. Christ. in the last 3 years.