After the decision to leave Kentucky this offseason, John Calipari is hoping to put Arkansas basketball back on the map after the program missed the NCAA Tournament last season. Arkansas doesn't have a single scholarship player from last year's team returning at the moment and Calipari has set out to rebuild the Arkansas basketball roster. He signed three top-25 college basketball recruits in the Class of 2024 and then brought three of his former pupils at Kentucky with him in the college basketball transfer portal.

Arkansas basketball roster departures

Last year's Arkansas team returned 36.3% of its scoring from the 2022-23 roster, which is a high rate in this age of the transfer portal. But this year's Arkansas Razorbacks squad returns .0003% of its scoring, thanks to the lone holdover, Lawson Blake, scoring just one point a year ago. Thus, Calipari has a complete roster overhaul to make as the 2024-25 Arkansas basketball team will have no continuity. Double-digit scorers Tramon Mark and Khalif Battle have respectively transferred to Texas and Gonzaga as part of the mass exodus from Fayetteville.

The Razorbacks' average age of 22.7 last season was the second-oldest in Division I, when weighted by minutes. The team is losing nine seniors, and even those who lowered the average age have since departed. Layden Blocker and Baye Fall, who were Class of 2023 freshmen and top-10 national prospects at their respective positions, have since committed to other programs. So while Calipari has done a nice job in adding highly-ranked incoming recruits and transfers, he still just has a seven-man squad so there's lots of work to be done. Join HawgSports to see the latest on all of Arkansas' roster changes.

Arkansas basketball news, roster

Calipari has widely been considered one of the best recruiters in the country and he's quickly convinced several players with connections from his time in Kentucky to join him in Fayetteville. Boogie Fland, Karter Knox and Billy Richmond were all Kentucky signees in the Class of 2024 who were let out of their national letters of intent and chose to follow Calipari to Arkansas.

Meanwhile, D.J. Wagner, Adou Thiero and Zvonimir Ivisic were all on Kentucky's roster last season and they'll join Calipari with the Hawgs after entering the college basketball transfer portal. Calipari also managed to secure transfer portal commitments from second-team All-SEC center Jonas Aidoo (Tennessee) and 2023-24 AAC Player of the Year Johnell Davis, who helped lead FAU to the Final Four in 2023. Join HawgSports to get the latest on all of Arkansas' roster additions.

