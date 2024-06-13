The storied Kentucky Wildcats basketball program hasn't seen the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament since 2019. That's a big reason why John Calipari said Kentucky basketball needs "another voice," leading to his resignation, and former BYU head coach Mark Pope becoming his alma mater's new coach. Pope led the Cougars to March Madness in their first year in the Big 12 last season, but he has his work cut out for him in a new-look SEC that added Oklahoma and Texas. Pope also has a Kentucky basketball roster rebuild, with all of Coach Cal's former Wildcats not returning for the 2024-25 Kentucky basketball schedule.

In previous years, this would have posed a major problem, but the college basketball transfer portal alleviates a portion of those concerns. Pope has been active in it, adding eight 4-star transfers, per 247Sports, the most in all of college basketball. Who does Pope and UK have their eyes on for the Kentucky basketball lineup that is still in the 2024-25 college basketball transfer portal? If you love the Wildcats, or just want the latest roster updates and college basketball transfer portal news, be sure to see what the proven team of insiders are saying at CatsPause, the 247Sports affiliate that covers Kentucky.

The team of insiders at CatsPause.com are providing up-to-the-minute scoop on the latest intel surrounding the Kentucky basketball coaching transition and roster changes. CatsPause has built a solid reputation over its 20+ years covering the Wildcats, and has deep-rooted sources inside and around the Kentucky athletic department. And right now, CatsPause is offering 50% off the first year of an annual subscriptions*, so now is the time to sign up.

The team at CatsPause has full coverage of who is coming and who is going on the Kentucky basketball roster. Head to CatsPause now to see all the insider info.

Kentucky basketball roster departures

Pope had to hit the ground running when he was named Kentucky's new head coach since several members of last year's Kentucky basketball roster have departed Lexington. Forward Zvonimir Ivisic is the first player to follow Calipari to Arkansas, and guard/small forward Adou Thiero followed after playing his past two seasons with Coach Cal. Aaron Bradshaw joined Ohio State, and guard Joey Hart will be on the Ball State roster next season. Point guard D.J. Wagner will follow Calipari to Arkansas.

Justin Edwards, Rob Dillingham and Ugonna Onyenso have all made the final decision to declare for the Draft. Kentucky will also be without top scorers Tre Mitchell and Antonio Reeves next season since both players graduated. Join CatsPause to see the latest on all of Kentucky's roster changes.

Kentucky basketball news, roster

Pope has 11 commits for his inaugural season as UK head coach, two of them being freshmen and nine being lands from the transfer portal. The former group consists of a pair of local products, and they are the top two ranked prospects in the country, per 247Sports. No. 1 Travis Perry is a four-star point guard who was named Kentucky Mr. Basketball last season while leading his team to a state title. No. 2 Trent Noah is a three-star small forward who averaged 29.9 points per game as a senior and became his county's all-time leading scorer.

As for the transfers joining Pope in Lexington, Ky., they are highlighted by Jaxson Robinson, who follows the coach from BYU. He averaged 14.2 points per game a year ago and is one of six players who averaged in double-digits last year for other schools that are now a part of the 2024-25 Kentucky basketball roster. Amari Williams, formerly of Drexel, brings a defensive presence to UK as the three-time CAA Defensive Player of the Year has averaged 11.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks over the last three seasons. Join CatsPause to get the latest on all of Kentucky's roster additions.

How to get insider Kentucky basketball roster updates

Pope could also be bringing at least one big-time BYU player with him, so be sure to join CatsPause to see who that is and get the rest of the insider roster news.

Who are the top names Kentucky basketball is pursuing under coach Mark Pope, and what former BYU player could land in Lexington? Go to CatsPause to see their insider information, all from a team of reporters with years of experience covering the Wildcats, and find out. And reminder, CatsPause is offering 50% off the first year of an annual VIP membership*, so subscribe now before it's too late.

*Terms: This offer is only available for new members who sign up for a CatsPause annual subscription. After the first year, subscription will re-bill on an annual basis at the regular rate. 247Sports.com reserves the right to alter or cancel this promotion at any time. Please write support@247sports.com with any questions you may have.