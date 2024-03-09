Who's Playing

Kansas Jayhawks @ Houston Cougars

Current Records: Kansas 22-8, Houston 27-3

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Houston is heading back home. They and the Kansas Jayhawks will face off in a Big 12 battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fertitta Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Wednesday, the Cougars earned a 67-59 win over the Knights.

Houston got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was L.J. Cryer out in front who scored 25 points. Cryer continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of J'Wan Roberts, who scored 12 points along with seven rebounds and three steals.

Meanwhile, Kansas put the finishing touches on their ninth blowout victory of the season on Tuesday. They were the clear victor by a 90-68 margin over the Wildcats.

Kansas' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Hunter Dickinson led the charge by dropping a double-double on 15 points and 20 rebounds. Nicolas Timberlake was another key contributor, scoring 18 points.

The Cougars have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 13 of their last 14 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 27-3 record this season. As for the Jayhawks, their win bumped their record up to 22-8.

Going forward, Houston is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. This contest will be their 20th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 8-10 against the spread).

Houston came up short against Kansas in their previous matchup back in February, falling 78-65. Will Houston have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Houston is a big 8-point favorite against Kansas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 137.5 points.

Series History

Kansas won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.