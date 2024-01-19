Halftime Report
Fortunes may be turning around for Idaho after losing three in a row. They have jumped out to a quick 30-26 lead against Idaho State. Idaho took a big hit to their ego last Saturday, so a win here would be a pleasant pick-me-up.
Idaho came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.
Who's Playing
Idaho Vandals @ Idaho State Bengals
Current Records: Idaho 7-9, Idaho State 6-11
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Reed Gym -- Pocatello, Idaho
- Ticket Cost: $31.50
What to Know
Idaho has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Idaho Vandals and the Idaho State Bengals will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Reed Gym. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.
Idaho managed to keep up with Eastern Washington until halftime on Saturday, but things quickly went downhill from there. The Vandals suffered a bruising 79-58 loss at the hands of the Eagles. Idaho has struggled against Eastern Washington recently, as their contest on Saturday was their third consecutive lost matchup.
Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you're outrebounded 15 to 4 on offense, a fact Idaho State found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell just short of the Hornets by a score of 66-64.
Idaho State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.
The Vandals have been struggling recently, as they've lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-9 record this season. As for the Bengals, their loss dropped their record down to 6-11.
Idaho is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.
Idaho came up short against Idaho State in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 65-55. Can Idaho avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Idaho State is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Idaho, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 133.5 points.
Series History
Idaho State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Idaho.
- Feb 23, 2023 - Idaho State 65 vs. Idaho 55
- Jan 28, 2023 - Idaho State 95 vs. Idaho 91
- Feb 10, 2022 - Idaho State 79 vs. Idaho 70
- Jan 15, 2022 - Idaho State 81 vs. Idaho 74
- Feb 13, 2021 - Idaho State 64 vs. Idaho 58
- Feb 11, 2021 - Idaho State 69 vs. Idaho 43
- Mar 07, 2020 - Idaho 80 vs. Idaho State 76
- Dec 28, 2019 - Idaho State 62 vs. Idaho 60
- Mar 09, 2019 - Idaho State 70 vs. Idaho 68
- Dec 29, 2018 - Idaho State 72 vs. Idaho 55