Who's Playing

Montana State Bobcats @ Idaho State Bengals

Current Records: Montana State 5-6, Idaho State 4-7

How To Watch

What to Know

Montana State is 9-1 against Idaho State since March of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both teams will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at Reed Gym. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Friday, the Bobcats couldn't handle the Matadors and fell 82-70.

Meanwhile, Idaho State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 76-57 punch to the gut against the Beavers. Idaho State found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 15.1% worse than the opposition.

Despite the defeat, Idaho State had strong showings from Maleek Arington, who scored 15 points, and Kiree Huie, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and ten rebounds.

The Bobcats now have a losing record at 5-6. As for the Bengals, they bumped their record down to 4-7 with that defeat, which was their fourth straight on the road.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's contest: Montana State have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.7 threes per game. It's a different story for Idaho State, though, as they've been averaging only 6 threes per game. Given Montana State's sizeable advantage in that area, Idaho State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Montana State is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Neither team has fared well against the spread this season; they is 2-6, while Idaho State is 2-7.

Odds

Idaho State is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Montana State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 134.5 points.

Series History

Montana State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Idaho State.