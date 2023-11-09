Who's Playing

CSNorthridge Matadors @ Idaho Vandals

Current Records: CSNorthridge 0-1, Idaho 0-1

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: ICCU Arena -- Moscow, Idaho

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.00

What to Know

The CSNorthridge Matadors will head out on the road to face off against the Idaho Vandals at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at ICCU Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

CSNorthridge had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. They fell 88-79 to the Cardinal on Monday.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from De'Sean Allen-Eikens, who earned 22 points along with 8 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Idaho was expected to have a tough go of it on Monday and that exactly how things played out. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 84-59 punch to the gut against the Cougars. Idaho found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 19.8% worse than the opposition.

The Matadors' defeat dropped their record down to 0-1. As for the Vandals, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 0-1.

Looking forward, CSNorthridge is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. They finished last season with a 12-17 record against the spread.

CSNorthridge couldn't quite finish off Idaho in their previous meeting back in December of 2022 and fell 76-73. Can CSNorthridge avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

CSNorthridge is a 4.5-point favorite against Idaho, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Matadors as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 152.5 points.

Series History

Idaho won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.