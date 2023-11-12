Who's Playing

Army Black Knights @ Indiana Hoosiers

Current Records: Army 0-2, Indiana 1-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.49

What to Know

The Indiana Hoosiers will be playing at home against the Army Black Knights at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Army took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Indiana, who comes in off a win.

Indiana took care of business in their home opener on Tuesday. They walked away with a 69-63 win over the Eagles.

Kel'el Ware was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 13 points and 12 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Trey Galloway, who earned 16 points.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Army last Thursday, but the final result did not. They fell 57-44 to the Skyhawks. Army has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Even though they lost, Army were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Stonehill College only pulled down a.

The Hoosiers' win bumped their record up to 1-0. As for the Black Knights, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-2.

Looking forward, the game looks promising for Indiana, as the team is favored by a full 25.5 points. They finished last season with a 14-17 record against the spread.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Hoosiers, as the game opened with the Hoosiers as a 23.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 134.5 points.

