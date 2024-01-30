Who's Playing

Iowa Hawkeyes @ Indiana Hoosiers

Current Records: Iowa 12-8, Indiana 12-8

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana

TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 30th at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Iowa will be strutting in after a win while Indiana will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Iowa and Michigan didn't disappoint and broke past the 162 point over/under on Saturday. The Hawkeyes walked away with an 88-78 win over the Wolverines.

Iowa relied on the efforts of Tony Perkins, who scored 24 points along with five assists and three steals, and Payton Sandfort, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 26 points and 3 assists. Those 26 points set a new season-high mark for him. The team also got some help courtesy of Owen Freeman, who scored 15 points along with nine rebounds and three blocks.

Meanwhile, Indiana's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They took a 70-62 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Fighting Illini.

The losing side was boosted by Malik Reneau, who scored 21 points along with seven rebounds.

The Hawkeyes' win bumped their record up to 12-8. As for the Hoosiers, they bumped their record down to 12-8 with that defeat, which was their fourth straight on the road.

Tuesday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Iowa just can't miss this season, having made 47.9% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Indiana struggles in that department as they've made 47.9% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything went Iowa's way against Indiana in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 as Iowa made off with a 90-68 win. Will Iowa repeat their success, or does Indiana have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Iowa has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.