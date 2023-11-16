Who's Playing

Wright State Raiders @ Indiana Hoosiers

Current Records: Wright State 0-2, Indiana 2-0

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Wright State Raiders will head out on the road to face off against the Indiana Hoosiers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Wright State might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 15 turnovers on Tuesday.

The point spread may have favored Wright State on Tuesday, but the final result did not. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 78-77 to the Rockets. Wright State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 18.8% better than the opposition, a fact Indiana proved on Sunday. They came out on top against the Black Knights by a score of 72-64. The win made it back-to-back wins for Indiana.

Indiana's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Xavier Johnson led the charge by earning 19 points. Another player making a difference was Kel'el Ware, who earned 20 points along with 6 rebounds.

The Rockets' victory bumped their season record to 3-0 while the Raiders' loss dropped theirs to 0-2.