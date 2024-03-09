Who's Playing

Siena Saints @ Iona Gaels

Current Records: Siena 4-26, Iona 14-16

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Iona is heading back home. They and the Siena Saints will face off in a MAAC battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hynes Athletics Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored Iona last Thursday, but the final result did not. They took a hard 77-60 fall against the Jaspers. Iona found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent.

Meanwhile, Siena's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their sixth straight defeat. They fell 66-59 to the Purple Eagles.

Siena's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Brendan Coyle, who scored 19 points along with five rebounds and two steals, and Giovanni Emejuru who dropped a double-double on 14 points and ten rebounds. Coyle didn't help Siena's cause all that much against Massachusetts back in December of 2023 but the same can't be said for this matchup.

The Gaels have been struggling recently as they've lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 14-16 record this season. As for the Saints, their loss was their 11th straight at home, which dropped their record down to 4-26.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Iona haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.3 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Siena, though, as they've been averaging 15.9 turnovers per game. Given Iona's sizable advantage in that area, Siena will need to find a way to close that gap.

As for their next game, Iona is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a six-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Odds

Iona is a big 14.5-point favorite against Siena, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 135 points.

Series History

Iona has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Siena.