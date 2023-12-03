Who's Playing

Keystone Giants @ James Madison Dukes

Current Records: Keystone 0-1, James Madison 7-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia

What to Know

The James Madison Dukes will be playing at home against the Keystone Giants at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Atlantic Union Bank Center. James Madison is currently enjoying a perfect season and no doubt want to keep things rolling.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 11 more assists than your opponent, a fact James Madison proved on Wednesday. They enjoyed a cozy 81-66 victory over the Bulls.

James Madison's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was T.J. Bickerstaff, who scored 18 points along with 7 rebounds. Michael Green III was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with 5 assists.

Meanwhile, Keystone had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. They were completely outmatched by the Bearcats on the road and fell 104-50.

The Dukes pushed their record up to 7-0 with that win, which was their third straight at home. As for the Giants, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: James Madison have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Keystone struggles in that department as they've been averaging 28 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.