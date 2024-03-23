Who's Playing

Gonzaga Bulldogs @ Kansas Jayhawks

Current Records: Gonzaga 24-6, Kansas 22-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 23, 2024 at 3:15 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 23, 2024 at 3:15 p.m. ET Where: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Gonzaga Bulldogs and the Kansas Jayhawks are set to clash at 3:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at Delta Center in a West Coast postseason contest. Gonzaga is looking to tack on another W to their eight-game streak on the road.

In what's become a running theme this season, Gonzaga gave their fans yet another huge victory on Thursday. They put the hurt on the Cowboys with a sharp 86-65 victory. Gonzaga's victory was all the more impressive since McNeese was averaging only 62.45 points allowed on the season.

Gonzaga can attribute much of their success to Anton Watson, who almost dropped a triple-double on 13 points, 13 rebounds, and nine assists, and Graham Ike, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds. Ike didn't help Gonzaga's cause all that much against Saint Mary's last Tuesday but the same can't be said for this contest.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 52 points in their last match, Kansas made sure to put some points up on the board against Samford on Thursday. The Jayhawks managed a 93-89 victory over the Bulldogs. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 19.2% better than the opposition, as Kansas' was.

Kansas got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Hunter Dickinson out in front who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 20 rebounds. Dickinson didn't help Kansas' cause all that much against Houston two weeks ago but the same can't be said for this matchup. Another player making a difference was Nicolas Timberlake, who scored 19 points.

The Bulldogs have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won ten of their last 11 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 26-7 record this season. As for the Jayhawks, their win bumped their record up to 23-10.

Gonzaga beat Kansas 102-90 when the teams last played back in November of 2020. Does Gonzaga have another victory up their sleeve, or will Kansas turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Gonzaga won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.