Who's Playing

Davidson @ La Salle

Current Records: Davidson 9-10; La Salle 8-11

What to Know

The La Salle Explorers are 2-7 against the Davidson Wildcats since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. The Explorers and Davidson will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7 p.m. ET at Tom Gola Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

La Salle received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 84-71 to the Saint Louis Billikens. La Salle got double-digit scores from four players: forward Fousseyni Drame (14), guard Khalil Brantley (13), guard Daeshon Shepherd (12), and guard Anwar Gill (11).

Meanwhile, Davidson came up short against the Dayton Flyers last week, falling 68-61. One thing holding Davidson back was the mediocre play of guard Foster Loyer, who did not have his best game: he finished with only seven points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court.

The losses put the Explorers at 8-11 and the Wildcats at 9-10. La Salle is 5-5 after losses this year, Davidson 4-5.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Davidson have won seven out of their last nine games against La Salle.