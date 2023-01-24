Who's Playing
Davidson @ La Salle
Current Records: Davidson 9-10; La Salle 8-11
What to Know
The La Salle Explorers are 2-7 against the Davidson Wildcats since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. The Explorers and Davidson will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7 p.m. ET at Tom Gola Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
La Salle received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 84-71 to the Saint Louis Billikens. La Salle got double-digit scores from four players: forward Fousseyni Drame (14), guard Khalil Brantley (13), guard Daeshon Shepherd (12), and guard Anwar Gill (11).
Meanwhile, Davidson came up short against the Dayton Flyers last week, falling 68-61. One thing holding Davidson back was the mediocre play of guard Foster Loyer, who did not have his best game: he finished with only seven points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court.
The losses put the Explorers at 8-11 and the Wildcats at 9-10. La Salle is 5-5 after losses this year, Davidson 4-5.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Davidson have won seven out of their last nine games against La Salle.
- Jan 29, 2022 - Davidson 77 vs. La Salle 69
- Jan 16, 2021 - Davidson 77 vs. La Salle 53
- Feb 25, 2020 - Davidson 74 vs. La Salle 49
- Feb 27, 2019 - La Salle 79 vs. Davidson 69
- Jan 31, 2018 - Davidson 84 vs. La Salle 65
- Mar 09, 2017 - Davidson 82 vs. La Salle 73
- Jan 19, 2017 - La Salle 91 vs. Davidson 83
- Mar 10, 2016 - Davidson 78 vs. La Salle 63
- Feb 10, 2016 - Davidson 79 vs. La Salle 66