Who's Playing

Rhode Island @ La Salle

Current Records: Rhode Island 5-9; La Salle 6-8

What to Know

The La Salle Explorers are 1-10 against the Rhode Island Rams since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. La Salle and Rhode Island will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 2 p.m. ET at Tom Gola Arena. The Explorers are out to stop a nine-game streak of losses at home.

La Salle's 2022 ended with an 80-67 loss against the VCU Rams on Saturday. Guard Josh Nickelberry (21 points) was the top scorer for La Salle.

Meanwhile, Rhode Island sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with an 82-79 win over the Fordham Rams on Wednesday. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. Rhode Island's guard Malik Martin looked sharp as he shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points and six rebounds.

The Explorers are now 6-8 while Rhode Island sits at 5-9. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: La Salle has only been able to knock down 41.40% percent of their shots, which is the 30th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Rhode Islands have had an even harder time: they have only been able to knock down 40.10% percent of their shots, which is the fifth lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow afternoon.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Rhode Island have won ten out of their last 11 games against La Salle.