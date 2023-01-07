Who's Playing
Rhode Island @ La Salle
Current Records: Rhode Island 5-9; La Salle 6-8
What to Know
The La Salle Explorers are 1-10 against the Rhode Island Rams since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. La Salle and Rhode Island will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 2 p.m. ET at Tom Gola Arena. The Explorers are out to stop a nine-game streak of losses at home.
La Salle's 2022 ended with an 80-67 loss against the VCU Rams on Saturday. Guard Josh Nickelberry (21 points) was the top scorer for La Salle.
Meanwhile, Rhode Island sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with an 82-79 win over the Fordham Rams on Wednesday. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. Rhode Island's guard Malik Martin looked sharp as he shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points and six rebounds.
The Explorers are now 6-8 while Rhode Island sits at 5-9. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: La Salle has only been able to knock down 41.40% percent of their shots, which is the 30th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Rhode Islands have had an even harder time: they have only been able to knock down 40.10% percent of their shots, which is the fifth lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow afternoon.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Series History
Rhode Island have won ten out of their last 11 games against La Salle.
- Jan 19, 2022 - Rhode Island 56 vs. La Salle 54
- Jan 27, 2021 - Rhode Island 73 vs. La Salle 60
- Jan 18, 2020 - Rhode Island 66 vs. La Salle 63
- Mar 14, 2019 - Rhode Island 76 vs. La Salle 57
- Jan 19, 2019 - Rhode Island 78 vs. La Salle 67
- Feb 20, 2018 - Rhode Island 95 vs. La Salle 93
- Jan 03, 2018 - Rhode Island 74 vs. La Salle 62
- Feb 21, 2017 - Rhode Island 67 vs. La Salle 56
- Jan 12, 2017 - La Salle 87 vs. Rhode Island 75
- Feb 06, 2016 - Rhode Island 79 vs. La Salle 62
- Jan 16, 2016 - Rhode Island 73 vs. La Salle 62