SE Louisiana Lions @ La. Tech Bulldogs

Current Records: SE Louisiana 2-7, La. Tech 8-2

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Thomas Assembly Center -- Ruston, Louisiana

Thomas Assembly Center -- Ruston, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

The SE Louisiana Lions will head out on the road to face off against the La. Tech Bulldogs at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Thomas Assembly Center. SE Louisiana is hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 16.1% worse than the opposition, a fact SE Louisiana found out the hard way on Saturday. They suffered a bruising 69-44 loss at the hands of the Jaguars.

Meanwhile, La. Tech entered their tilt with Louisiana with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Bulldogs walked away with a 72-67 victory over the Ragin Cajuns on Saturday.

La. Tech can attribute much of their success to Tahlik Chavez, who scored 30 points. Another player making a difference was Daniel Batcho, who scored 14 points along with 8 rebounds.

The Tigers' win bumped their season record to 5-3 while the Lions' defeat dropped theirs to 2-6.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: SE Louisiana have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 34.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like La. Tech struggles in that department as they've been even better at 40.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

SE Louisiana came up short against La. Tech in their previous matchup back in December of 2020, falling 78-69. Can SE Louisiana avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

La. Tech has won both of the games they've played against SE Louisiana in the last 7 years.