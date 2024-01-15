Who's Playing
Sacred Heart Pioneers @ Le Moyne Dolphins
Current Records: Sacred Heart 8-10, Le Moyne 6-10
How To Watch
- When: Monday, January 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Ted Grant Court -- Syracuse, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $15.90
What to Know
We've got another exciting Northeast matchup on schedule as the Sacred Heart Pioneers and the Le Moyne Dolphins are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 15th at Ted Grant Court. Sacred Heart is hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses.
After a disappointing 58 points in their last matchup, Sacred Heart made sure to put some points up on the board against LIU on Saturday. The Pioneers blew past the Sharks, posting a 89-55 victory at home. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 20.3% better than the opposition, as Sacred Heart's was.
Meanwhile, the Dolphins were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 66-62 to the Warriors. It was the first time this season that Le Moyne let down their fans at home.
The Pioneers are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 8-10 record this season. As for the Dolphins, their loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 6-10.
Looking forward to Monday, Sacred Heart is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters.
Odds
Sacred Heart is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Le Moyne, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 145.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.