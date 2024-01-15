Who's Playing

Sacred Heart Pioneers @ Le Moyne Dolphins

Current Records: Sacred Heart 8-10, Le Moyne 6-10

What to Know

We've got another exciting Northeast matchup on schedule as the Sacred Heart Pioneers and the Le Moyne Dolphins are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 15th at Ted Grant Court. Sacred Heart is hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses.

After a disappointing 58 points in their last matchup, Sacred Heart made sure to put some points up on the board against LIU on Saturday. The Pioneers blew past the Sharks, posting a 89-55 victory at home. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 20.3% better than the opposition, as Sacred Heart's was.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 66-62 to the Warriors. It was the first time this season that Le Moyne let down their fans at home.

The Pioneers are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 8-10 record this season. As for the Dolphins, their loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 6-10.

Looking forward to Monday, Sacred Heart is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters.

Odds

Sacred Heart is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Le Moyne, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 145.5 points.

