Who's Playing

Navy @ Lehigh

Current Records: Navy 15-11; Lehigh 14-11

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Navy Midshipmen will be on the road. Navy and the Lehigh Mountain Hawks will face off in a Patriot battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Stabler Arena. The Midshipmen have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Lehigh and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 10 of 2021.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between Navy and the Army West Point Black Knights this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Navy wrapped it up with a 70-53 victory at home. Navy got double-digit scores from four players: forward Tyler Nelson (23), forward Daniel Deaver (12), guard Sean Yoder (11), and guard Austin Inge (10).

Meanwhile, the Mountain Hawks came up short against the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds this past Saturday, falling 91-82. Lehigh's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of guard Tyler Whitney-Sidney, who had 18 points and seven assists in addition to five boards, and guard Keith Higgins Jr, who had 23 points.

Navy's victory lifted them to 15-11 while Lehigh's loss dropped them down to 14-11. Tyler Nelson will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 23 points along with nine rebounds this past Saturday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Lehigh's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stabler Arena -- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Stabler Arena -- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Lehigh and Navy both have eight wins in their last 16 games.