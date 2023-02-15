Who's Playing
Navy @ Lehigh
Current Records: Navy 15-11; Lehigh 14-11
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the Navy Midshipmen will be on the road. Navy and the Lehigh Mountain Hawks will face off in a Patriot battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Stabler Arena. The Midshipmen have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Lehigh and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 10 of 2021.
While not quite a landslide, the contest between Navy and the Army West Point Black Knights this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Navy wrapped it up with a 70-53 victory at home. Navy got double-digit scores from four players: forward Tyler Nelson (23), forward Daniel Deaver (12), guard Sean Yoder (11), and guard Austin Inge (10).
Meanwhile, the Mountain Hawks came up short against the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds this past Saturday, falling 91-82. Lehigh's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of guard Tyler Whitney-Sidney, who had 18 points and seven assists in addition to five boards, and guard Keith Higgins Jr, who had 23 points.
Navy's victory lifted them to 15-11 while Lehigh's loss dropped them down to 14-11. Tyler Nelson will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 23 points along with nine rebounds this past Saturday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Lehigh's defense can bottle him up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Stabler Arena -- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Lehigh and Navy both have eight wins in their last 16 games.
- Jan 08, 2023 - Lehigh 78 vs. Navy 73
- Feb 02, 2022 - Lehigh 63 vs. Navy 62
- Jan 19, 2022 - Lehigh 69 vs. Navy 61
- Jan 10, 2021 - Navy 73 vs. Lehigh 58
- Jan 09, 2021 - Navy 69 vs. Lehigh 61
- Jan 15, 2020 - Navy 88 vs. Lehigh 83
- Jan 02, 2020 - Navy 64 vs. Lehigh 58
- Feb 09, 2019 - Lehigh 83 vs. Navy 57
- Jan 23, 2019 - Lehigh 85 vs. Navy 74
- Jan 27, 2018 - Navy 77 vs. Lehigh 75
- Jan 02, 2018 - Navy 78 vs. Lehigh 66
- Feb 15, 2017 - Lehigh 74 vs. Navy 55
- Jan 18, 2017 - Navy 75 vs. Lehigh 72
- Mar 03, 2016 - Lehigh 65 vs. Navy 63
- Feb 17, 2016 - Lehigh 77 vs. Navy 74
- Jan 20, 2016 - Navy 69 vs. Lehigh 64