Avila Eagles @ Lindenwood Lions

Current Records: Avila 0-1, Lindenwood 3-6

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Robert F. Hyland Arena -- Saint Charles, Missouri

What to Know

The Lindenwood Lions will be playing in front of their home fans against the Avila Eagles at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Robert F. Hyland Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Lindenwood's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They fell 72-67 to the Roos. Lindenwood found out winning isn't easy when you make nine fewer threes than your opponent.

Meanwhile, Avila had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. They were completely outmatched by the Roos on the road and fell 79-48.

The losses dropped the Lions to 3-6 and the Roos to 4-6.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Lindenwood have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 32.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Avila struggles in that department as they've been even better at 36 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.