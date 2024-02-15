Who's Playing

FDU Knights @ LIU Sharks

Current Records: FDU 11-14, LIU 6-17

When: Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Steinberg Wellness Center -- Brooklyn, New York

What to Know

FDU and the Sharks are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2020, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Northeast battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Steinberg Wellness Center.

On Saturday, the Knights came up short against the Blue Devils and fell 71-62. FDU has struggled against the Blue Devils recently, as their match on Saturday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, LIU's game on Saturday was all tied up 33-33 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They enjoyed a cozy 75-58 victory over the Pioneers. That 17 point margin sets a new team best for LIU this season.

The Knights' defeat dropped their record down to 11-14. As for the Sharks, their victory bumped their record up to 6-17.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's match: FDU have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.7 threes per game. It's a different story for LIU, though, as they've been averaging only 5.8 threes per game. Given FDU's sizable advantage in that area, the Sharks will need to find a way to close that gap.

FDU was able to grind out a solid win over the Sharks in their previous matchup last Thursday, winning 82-75. The rematch might be a little tougher for FDU since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

LIU and FDU both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.