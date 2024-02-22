Who's Playing

Le Moyne Dolphins @ LIU Sharks

Current Records: Le Moyne 12-14, LIU 6-19

When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Steinberg Wellness Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Le Moyne has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the LIU Sharks will face off in a Northeast battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Steinberg Wellness Center. LIU took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Le Moyne, who comes in off a win.

On Saturday, the Dolphins beat the Skyhawks 75-67.

Meanwhile, the Sharks lost to the Warriors on the road by a decisive 83-68 margin on Saturday. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for LIU in their matchups with the Warriors: they've now lost five in a row.

The Dolphins pushed their record up to 12-14 with that win, which was their fourth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 81.3 points per game. As for the Sharks, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost three of their last four games, which is in line with their 6-19 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's match: Le Moyne have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10.2 threes per game. It's a different story for LIU, though, as they've been averaging only 5.8 threes per game. Given Le Moyne's sizable advantage in that area, the Sharks will need to find a way to close that gap.

Le Moyne beat the Sharks 87-74 in their previous matchup back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Le Moyne since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Le Moyne won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.