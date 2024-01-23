Who's Playing

Duke Blue Devils @ Louisville Cardinals

Current Records: Duke 13-4, Louisville 6-12

What to Know

Duke has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Duke Blue Devils and the Louisville Cardinals will face off in an ACC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at KFC Yum! Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored Duke last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell to the Panthers 80-76.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Caleb Foster, who scored 16 points along with six rebounds and five assists. Another player making a difference was Jared McCain, who scored 20 points.

Duke struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Louisville's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They suffered a grim 90-65 defeat to the Demon Deacons. Louisville has not had much luck with Wake Forest recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Tre White put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 17 points along with six rebounds.

The Blue Devils' defeat ended an eight-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 13-4. As for the Cardinals, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost six of their last seven matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-12 record this season.

Looking forward, Duke shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 14 points. This contest will be their 15th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 7-7 against the spread).

Duke strolled past Louisville when the teams last played back in February of 2023 by a score of 79-62. The rematch might be a little tougher for Duke since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Duke is a big 14-point favorite against Louisville, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 150.5 points.

Series History

Duke has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Louisville.