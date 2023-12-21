Who's Playing

Kentucky Wildcats @ Louisville Cardinals

Current Records: Kentucky 8-2, Louisville 5-6

Louisville will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Kentucky Wildcats at 6:00 p.m. ET at KFC Yum! Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

Louisville had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They were the clear victor by a 85-63 margin over the Waves. The oddsmakers were on Louisville's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Louisville can attribute much of their success to Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 12 rebounds. Mike James was another key contributor, scoring 19 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but Kentucky and N. Carolina didn't disappoint and broke past the 163.5 point over/under on Saturday. The Wildcats managed a 87-83 win over the Tar Heels. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Kentucky.

Kentucky's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but D.J. Wagner led the charge by scoring 14 points along with six rebounds and five assists.

The Cardinals' victory bumped their record up to 5-6. As for the Wildcats, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a nice bump to their 8-2 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Louisville have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Kentucky struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Louisville might still be hurting after the devastating 86-63 loss they got from Kentucky when the teams last played back in December of 2022. Will Louisville have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Kentucky is a big 13.5-point favorite against Louisville, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 156 points.

Kentucky has won 5 out of their last 7 games against Louisville.