Virginia @ Louisville

Current Records: Virginia 19-4; Louisville 3-22

The #7 Virginia Cavaliers are 14-1 against the Louisville Cardinals since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Wednesday. Virginia and U of L will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET at KFC Yum! Center. The Cavaliers won both of their matches against the Cardinals last season (71-61 and 51-50) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

Virginia beat the Duke Blue Devils 69-62 this past Saturday. Among those leading the charge for Virginia was guard Armaan Franklin, who had 23 points.

Meanwhile, U of L came up short against the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes this past Saturday, falling 93-85. Despite the defeat, U of L got a solid performance out of guard El Ellis, who had 33 points and five assists.

The Cavaliers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 17-point margin of victory. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Virginia's opponents whenever they hit the road.

Virginia is now 19-4 while the Cardinals sit at 3-22. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Virginia enters the matchup with only 60.4 points allowed per game on average, good for 10th best in college basketball. Less enviably, U of L has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.30% from the floor on average, which is the second highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against U of L.

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

The Cavaliers are a big 17-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 17.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Virginia have won 14 out of their last 15 games against Louisville.