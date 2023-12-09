Who's Playing

Mt St Mary's Mountaineers @ Loyola Maryland Greyhounds

Current Records: Mt St Mary's 2-6, Loyola Maryland 1-8

The Mt St Mary's Mountaineers will head out on the road to face off against the Loyola Maryland Greyhounds at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reitz Arena. Mt St Mary's is hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

Last Tuesday, the Mountaineers couldn't handle the Rebels and fell 77-68.

De'Shayne Montgomery put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 22 points along with 4 steals. Less helpful for Mt St Mary's was Dakota Leffew's abysmal 0-7 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, Loyola Maryland's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their seventh straight loss. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 62-61 to the Explorers.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from D'Angelo Stines, who scored 12 points along with 6 rebounds.

The Mountaineers have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost five of their last six games, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-6 record this season. As for the Greyhounds, their loss dropped their record down to 1-8.

In addition to losing their last games, the two teams failed to cover the spread. Looking forward, Mt St Mary's is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be Loyola Maryland's first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Mt St Mary's have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Loyola Maryland struggles in that department as they've been averaging 35.9 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Mt St Mary's is a slight 2-point favorite against Loyola Maryland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 132.5 points.

Loyola Maryland has won 4 out of their last 7 games against Mt St Mary's.