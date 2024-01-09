Who's Playing

Vanderbilt Commodores @ LSU Tigers

Current Records: Vanderbilt 5-9, LSU 9-5

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: SEC Network

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

LSU and Vanderbilt are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2016, but not for long. Both teams will face off in an SEC battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, LSU will stroll into this one as the favorite.

LSU waltzed into their matchup Saturday with two straight wins but they left with three. They greeted the New Year with with a 68-53 win over the Aggies.

Jordan Wright was the offensive standout of the game as he dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but the Commodores had to settle for a 78-75 loss against the Crimson Tide on Saturday. The close match was extra heartbreaking for Vanderbilt, who almost overcame an 18 point deficit.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Jason Rivera-Torres, who scored 20 points along with six rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Tyrin Lawrence, who scored 20 points along with five rebounds and three steals.

The Tigers' win ended a ten-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 9-5. As for the Commodores, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-9 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: LSU just can't miss this season, having made 47.1% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Vanderbilt, though, as they've only made 40.2% of their shots per game this season. Given LSU's sizeable advantage in that area, Vanderbilt will need to find a way to close that gap.

LSU came up short against Vanderbilt in their previous meeting back in March of 2023, falling 77-68. Will LSU have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

LSU is a big 8-point favorite against Vanderbilt, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Tigers slightly, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 145.5 points.

Series History

LSU and Vanderbilt both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.