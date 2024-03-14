Who's Playing

Niagara Purple Eagles @ Marist Red Foxes

Current Records: Niagara 15-15, Marist 17-12

What to Know

Niagara and Marist are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2020, but not for long. The Niagara Purple Eagles and the Marist Red Foxes are set to clash at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Boardwalk Hall in a MAAC postseason contest.

Niagara had to travel to play their first game of the season, but the final result was worth the trip. They skirted past the Saints 67-65.

Niagara's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Dre Bullock, who scored 17 points along with two steals. Bullock didn't help Niagara's cause all that much against Siena on Thursday but the same can't be said for this matchup. Another player making a difference was Harlan Obioha, who scored 15 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Red Foxes escaped with a win on Saturday against the Purple Eagles by the margin of a single free throw, 63-62.

The Purple Eagles now have a winning record of 16-15. As for the Red Foxes, their win bumped their record up to 17-12.

Niagara and Marist were neck-and-neck when the teams last played on Saturday, but Niagara came up empty-handed after a 63-62 defeat. Can Niagara avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Marist and Niagara both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.