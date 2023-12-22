Who's Playing

Georgetown Hoyas @ Marquette Golden Eagles

Current Records: Georgetown 7-5, Marquette 9-3

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Marquette. The Marquette Golden Eagles and the Georgetown Hoyas will face off in a Big East battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Fiserv Forum. Marquette will be looking to keep their 17-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

After soaring to 84 points the game before, Marquette faltered in their game on Tuesday. They took a 72-57 bruising from the Friars. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Marquette has scored all season.

Marquette's defeat came about despite a quality game from Tyler Kolek, who scored 21 points along with nine rebounds and five assists.

Speaking of assists, Marquette struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Providence posted 17 assists.

Meanwhile, the Hoyas came up short against the Bulldogs on Tuesday and fell 74-64.

Georgetown's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Supreme Cook, who scored ten points along with seven rebounds, and Dontrez Styles who scored 19 points along with six rebounds.

The Golden Eagles' defeat dropped their record down to 9-3. As for the Hoyas, their loss dropped their record down to 7-5.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Marquette hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.2 points per game. However, it's not like Georgetown struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.6 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Marquette was able to grind out a solid win over Georgetown in their previous matchup back in February, winning 89-75. Will Marquette repeat their success, or does Georgetown have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Marquette is a big 17-point favorite against Georgetown, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Golden Eagles slightly, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 18.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 150 points.

Series History

Marquette has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Georgetown.