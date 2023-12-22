Who's Playing

Georgetown Hoyas @ Marquette Golden Eagles

Current Records: Georgetown 7-5, Marquette 9-3

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Marquette is 8-2 against Georgetown since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. Both teams will face off in a Big East battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum. Marquette will be looking to keep their 17-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

The point spread may have favored Marquette on Tuesday, but the final result did not. They took a hard 72-57 fall against the Friars. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Marquette has scored all season.

Tyler Kolek put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 21 points along with nine rebounds and five assists.

Speaking of assists, Marquette struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Providence posted 17 assists.

Meanwhile, the Hoyas came up short against the Bulldogs on Tuesday and fell 74-64.

Despite the defeat, Georgetown had strong showings from Supreme Cook, who scored ten points along with seven rebounds, and Dontrez Styles, who scored 19 points along with six rebounds.

The Golden Eagles' loss dropped their record down to 9-3. As for the Hoyas, their loss dropped their record down to 7-5.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Marquette hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.2 points per game. However, it's not like Georgetown struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.6 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Marquette beat Georgetown 89-75 in their previous matchup back in February. Will Marquette repeat their success, or does Georgetown have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Marquette has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Georgetown.