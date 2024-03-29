Who's Playing

North Carolina State Wolfpack @ Marquette Golden Eagles

Current Records: North Carolina State 24-14, Marquette 27-9

How To Watch

What to Know

A Sweet Sixteen matchup is on tap on Friday as the Marquette Golden Eagles and the North Carolina State Wolfpack will duke it out at 7:09 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

Marquette earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Sunday. They managed an 81-77 victory over Colorado. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Golden Eagles.

Marquette can attribute much of their success to Tyler Kolek, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 11 assists. Kolek continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played. Chase Ross was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with five rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, North Carolina State waltzed into their matchup on Saturday with six straight wins... but they left with seven. They came out on top against the Golden Grizzlies by a score of 79-73.

Among those leading the charge was DJ Burns Jr., who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 11 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Michael O'Connell, who scored 12 points along with eight assists.

Marquette has been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 27-9 record this season. As for North Carolina State, their win bumped their record up to 24-14.

Marquette is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 14-9 against the spread when expected to win.

Odds

Marquette is a solid 6.5-point favorite against North Carolina State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 151 points.

