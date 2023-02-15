Who's Playing

Xavier @ Marquette

Current Records: Xavier 19-6; Marquette 20-6

What to Know

The #10 Marquette Golden Eagles and the #13 Xavier Musketeers are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (8-8), but not for long. Marquette and the Musketeers will face off in a Big East battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Fiserv Forum. Marquette is out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

The Golden Eagles had enough points to win and then some against the Georgetown Hoyas this past Saturday, taking their game 89-75. Marquette got double-digit scores from five players: guard Tyler Kolek (14), forward Oso Ighodaro (14), guard Kam Jones (14), forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper (11), and guard Chase Ross (10).

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Xavier this past Friday, but luck did not. It was close but no cigar for Xavier as they fell 69-67 to the Butler Bulldogs. One thing holding the Musketeers back was the mediocre play of guard Souley Boum, who did not have his best game: he played for 32 minutes with 4-for-14 shooting and four turnovers.

The Golden Eagles are now 20-6 while Xavier sits at 19-6. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Marquette comes into the matchup boasting the fifth highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 49.90%. But Xavier is even better: they enter the contest with a 50% field goal percentage, good for fourth best in college basketball. This one is shaping up to be an exciting offensive shootout.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Marquette and Xavier both have eight wins in their last 16 games.