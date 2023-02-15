Who's Playing
Xavier @ Marquette
Current Records: Xavier 19-6; Marquette 20-6
What to Know
The #10 Marquette Golden Eagles and the #13 Xavier Musketeers are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (8-8), but not for long. Marquette and the Musketeers will face off in a Big East battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Fiserv Forum. Marquette is out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.
The Golden Eagles had enough points to win and then some against the Georgetown Hoyas this past Saturday, taking their game 89-75. Marquette got double-digit scores from five players: guard Tyler Kolek (14), forward Oso Ighodaro (14), guard Kam Jones (14), forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper (11), and guard Chase Ross (10).
Meanwhile, the point spread favored Xavier this past Friday, but luck did not. It was close but no cigar for Xavier as they fell 69-67 to the Butler Bulldogs. One thing holding the Musketeers back was the mediocre play of guard Souley Boum, who did not have his best game: he played for 32 minutes with 4-for-14 shooting and four turnovers.
The Golden Eagles are now 20-6 while Xavier sits at 19-6. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Marquette comes into the matchup boasting the fifth highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 49.90%. But Xavier is even better: they enter the contest with a 50% field goal percentage, good for fourth best in college basketball. This one is shaping up to be an exciting offensive shootout.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Series History
Marquette and Xavier both have eight wins in their last 16 games.
- Jan 15, 2023 - Xavier 80 vs. Marquette 76
- Jan 23, 2022 - Marquette 75 vs. Xavier 64
- Dec 18, 2021 - Xavier 80 vs. Marquette 71
- Mar 06, 2021 - Marquette 66 vs. Xavier 59
- Dec 20, 2020 - Xavier 91 vs. Marquette 88
- Jan 29, 2020 - Marquette 84 vs. Xavier 82
- Jan 15, 2020 - Marquette 85 vs. Xavier 65
- Jan 26, 2019 - Marquette 87 vs. Xavier 82
- Jan 06, 2019 - Marquette 70 vs. Xavier 52
- Jan 24, 2018 - Xavier 89 vs. Marquette 70
- Dec 27, 2017 - Xavier 91 vs. Marquette 87
- Mar 01, 2017 - Marquette 95 vs. Xavier 84
- Feb 18, 2017 - Marquette 83 vs. Xavier 61
- Mar 10, 2016 - Xavier 90 vs. Marquette 72
- Feb 06, 2016 - Xavier 90 vs. Marquette 82
- Jan 16, 2016 - Xavier 74 vs. Marquette 66