Who's Playing

Binghamton @ Maryland

Current Records: Binghamton 2-0; Maryland 2-0

What to Know

The Binghamton Bearcats have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Xfinity Center at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday.

It was a close one, but this past Saturday the Bearcats sidestepped the Marist Red Foxes for a 78-75 victory.

Meanwhile, the Maryland Terrapins made easy work of the Western Carolina Catamounts last week and carried off a 71-51 win. Maryland can attribute much of their success to forward Julian Reese, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 12 rebounds.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-0. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.00

Odds

The Terrapins are a big 19.5-point favorite against the Bearcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 19.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.