Vanderbilt Commodores @ Memphis Tigers

Current Records: Vanderbilt 4-7, Memphis 9-2

What to Know

Vanderbilt has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will head out on the road to face off against the Memphis Tigers at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at FedExForum. Vanderbilt is staggering into the game hobbled by three consecutive losses, while Memphis will skip in buoyed by four consecutive wins.

The point spread may have favored Vanderbilt last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They lost 63-62 to the Catamounts on a last-minute layup From Vonterius Woolbright. Vanderbilt found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 29.7% worse than the opposition.

Ezra Manjon put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 18 points.

Vanderbilt struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, everything went the Tigers' way against the Cavaliers on Tuesday as the Tigers made off with a 77-54 win. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest win Memphis has managed all season.

David Jones was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 26 points. Malcolm Dandridge was another key contributor, scoring nine points along with eight rebounds and three steals.

The Commodores have not been sharp recently, as they've lost six of their last seven contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-7 record this season. As for the Tigers, their win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Vanderbilt have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Memphis struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.7 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While only Memphis took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, Memphis is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 16.5 points. This will be Vanderbilt's first time playing as the underdogs on the road this season.

Memphis is a big 16.5-point favorite against Vanderbilt, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Tigers slightly, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 18-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 150.5 points.

Memphis won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.