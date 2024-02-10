Who's Playing

Illinois Fighting Illini @ Michigan State Spartans

Current Records: Illinois 17-5, Michigan State 14-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Breslin Center -- East Lansing, Michigan

Breslin Center -- East Lansing, Michigan TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Michigan State and the Fighting Illini are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2018, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Big Ten battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Breslin Center. Michigan State will be looking to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

The point spread may have favored Michigan State on Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Golden Gophers by a score of 59-56. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Michigan State has scored all season.

Michigan State's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Tyson Walker, who scored 20 points along with two steals, and Jaden Akins who scored 16 points. Walker is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Illinois ultimately got the result they hoped for on Sunday. They narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Cornhuskers 87-84. 87 seems to be a good number for Illinois as the squad scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.

Illinois' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Coleman Hawkins led the charge by scoring 20 points along with seven rebounds and five assists. Hawkins didn't help Illinois' cause all that much against the Buckeyes last Tuesday but the same can't be said for this game. Another player making a difference was Ty Rodgers, who scored eight points along with 14 rebounds and three steals.

The Spartans' loss dropped their record down to 14-9. As for the Fighting Illini, the win (which was their third in a row) raised their record to 17-5.

Michigan State couldn't quite finish off the Fighting Illini when the teams last played back in January and fell 71-68. Will Michigan State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Michigan State and Illinois both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.