Who's Playing

Northern Arizona @ Michigan State

What to Know

The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks and the Michigan State Spartans will face off at 7 p.m. ET November 7th at Jack Breslin Student Events Center to kick off their 2022 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for Northern Arizona (9-23), so the team is looking forward to a new start. MSU was 23-13 last season and made it as far as the second round of the NCAA tournament before being knocked out by the Duke Blue Devils 85-76.

A pair of last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Lumberjacks were 350th worst when it came to takeaways last year, with the squad coming up with only 9.7 on average (bottom 101%). MSUs had an even harder time: they ranked 16th worst with respect to takeaways last season, where the squad accrued only 10.4 on average (bottom 96%). It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

Since the experts predict a loss, Northern Arizona will need to dig deep. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big win.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan TV: BTN Plus

BTN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.00

Odds

The Spartans are a big 21-point favorite against the Lumberjacks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 21-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.