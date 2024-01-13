Who's Playing

Alabama Crimson Tide @ Miss. State Bulldogs

Current Records: Alabama 10-5, Miss. State 12-3

How To Watch

What to Know

Alabama is 8-2 against Miss. State since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an SEC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Humphrey Coliseum. Alabama will be looking to extend their current four-game winning streak.

Alabama has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won eight games by 22 points or more this season. They blew past the Gamecocks, posting a 74-47 win at home. The score was close at the half, but Alabama pulled away in the second half with 44 points.

Mark Sears was the offensive standout of the matchup as he went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 31 points and 3 assists. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Aaron Estrada was another key contributor, scoring 17 points along with seven rebounds.

Even though Miss. State has not done well against Tennessee recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Wednesday. The Bulldogs walked away with a 77-72 victory over the Volunteers.

Josh Hubbard and Tolu Smith were among the main playmakers for Miss. State as the former scored 25 points and the latter scored 23 points. Hubbard continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

The Crimson Tide's win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 10-5. They've been dominating during the games in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 31.67 points. As for the Bulldogs, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a nice bump to their 12-3 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Alabama and Miss. State are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Alabama hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 90.6 points per game (they're ranked third in scoring overall). However, it's not like Miss. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.3 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Everything went Alabama's way against Miss. State in their previous matchup back in March of 2023 as Alabama made off with a 72-49 win. With Alabama ahead 41-21 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Odds

Miss. State is a slight 2-point favorite against Alabama, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 154.5 points.

Series History

Alabama has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Miss. State.