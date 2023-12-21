Who's Playing

Manhattan Jaspers @ Monmouth Hawks

Current Records: Manhattan 4-5, Monmouth 6-5

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey

OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Monmouth is 9-1 against Manhattan since February of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The Monmouth Hawks will be home for the holidays to greet the Manhattan Jaspers at 2:00 p.m. ET at OceanFirst Bank Center. The timing is sure in Monmouth's favor as the squad sits on three straight wins at home while Manhattan has not had much luck on the away from home, with three straight road losses.

On Saturday, the Hawks earned a 77-71 win over the Broncs.

Meanwhile, the Jaspers couldn't handle the Knights last Friday and fell 76-71.

Even though they lost, Manhattan were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Hawks now have a winning record of 6-5. As for the Jaspers, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-5 record this season.

Monmouth was able to grind out a solid win over Manhattan in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, winning 76-69. Will Monmouth repeat their success, or does Manhattan have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Monmouth has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Manhattan.